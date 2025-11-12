Roommates All Agree That One Couple In The House Can Get A Cat, But The Smell From The Kitty Litter Has Become Unbearable

Imagine living with several roommates, and one of them wants to get a cat.

Would you agree that they could get a cat? If they ended up not being a very attentive pet owner, would you complain, or would you just deal with whatever inconveniences the cat caused?

In this story, a couple who lives with several roommates adopts a cat, but one roommate has a huge problem with the kitty litter situation.

AITA for asking my roommates to throw out their cats poop outside I live with 3 roommates, which 2 of them are in a relationship and living in a room together. Those roommates got a cat about half a year ago. They asked everyone else, including me, if we were alright with a cat present. We both agreed that they can adopt one.

They cared for the cat very well at first, taking care of her hygiene and whatnot, but with time they got more lazy and sloppy about it, especially in the litterbox department. In the kitchen (that we all share), stand all the trash bins. The bin for organic materials stands out in the open, since we have no other spot to place it. As you can expect, they started throwing the litter into the bin. Not in a bag, just from the litterbox, straight to the bin.

It was incredibly rancid walking into the kitchen and catching a massive whiff of cat excrement. If the bin was not emptied quickly enough, the whole apartment would stink. I obviously brought it up to them, that it was bothersome. They agreed, and started throwing the litter out in small baggies.

It would be all well and good if not for the fact that it still stank, just not as much. With time i started getting bothered with the constant smell in the kitchen. Noone else seemed bothered by the smell, probably because they all lived with cats in their homes before we moved in. I decided to bring it up again. I explained that the smell is still there and it’s really bothering me. They just kind of shrugged and brushed it off, as me being sensitive and the only one having a problem with it.

This is where I feel like I might’ve been a jerk. I walked into the apartment after a really hard week and immedietaly got hit with the same putrid smell. I looked down and the trash bag was pulled out of the bin and just left by the door. I decided that enough was enough. I placed the bag in their room and just left it there for them to come back to.

After they came back, they were furious. They called me over to ask if it was me who left it there, which i agreed. I went on to explain that it’s ridiculous that they’re throwing the cat’s litter into the bin yet again. They said that “I agreed to the cat”. I replied ” The cat is not the problem, your incompetence and lack of compassion is!”.

I went on to explain how I had to conform to their habits multiple times, while they consistently brush mine off. Moreover, I explained that they could just take the litter outside, which would take them at most 5 minutes each day and other solutions that really wouldn’t be that extreme. They replied, and I kid you not, “We can spend that time on more important stuff.” and “If you want us to do that, just throw the litter out with us”. Ultimately we came to the agreement that they will try something, like keeping the bags in their room. AITA for leaving trashbags in my roommates room after repeat appeals of not throwing their cat’s litter into the main trashbin?

