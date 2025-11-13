Security Mistook Her For One Of Their Own, And So She Ended Up Having Dinner With Aerosmith

There’s nothing cooler than getting to see one of your favorite bands live on stage.

Are you the back up security? I went to an Aerosmith concert in 2007. My cousins and I couldn’t wait to see the band because Aerosmith is one of our favorites. Upon arriving we got there early and when I walked out of the bathroom one of the security guards saw me and said, “You’re late! The band needs you to go get them at the hotel and help escort them to the limo!” Before I could say anything of not being a security I was rushed into the limo after being given security badge and was brought to where the band was staying.

I arrived and showed the front desk my security badge and the band got called down to go with me and I got to ride with them to the show. I told them about the mix up and they thought it was hysterical but said to thank me for my honesty they’ll treat me and my cousins to dinner after the show. They gave me backstage passes.

Returning back to the venue the head of security was berating the employee who mistook me for back up security and I managed to sneak past them and get back to my seat. When I told my cousins what happened they couldn’t believe it. By the end of the night we had dinner with Aerosmith, got pictures with the band and they gave us a ride back to my cousins place. I have the concert shirt framed because it’s autographed by the band as well framed I have my ticket and backstage pass and copy of the photo of the band with me and my cousins.

