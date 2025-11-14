She Accidentally Ruined A Surprise In Good Faith, But Now Her Partner’s Family Is Vilifying Her

Weddings and baby showers, supposedly happy events, can often be milestones that break up families.

What would you do if you tried to avoid drama at your partner’s family event, and it totally backfired?

One girl recently shared an uncomfortable situation like this on Reddit to mixed results.

Here are the details.

AITA for revealing that the baby shower surprise had already been ruined?

I (f25) was invited to the baby shower of my partner’s sister-in-law (f28).

I’ll call her Jenny. The surprise party was organized by her best friend (Melli) through a WhatsApp group.

I didn’t know anyone there.

Already off to a very awkward start.

The surprise was planned for today at late morning at Jenny’s apartment.

Her husband was supposed to distract her, and her mom (Sandy) was going to let us in quickly.

Last night, Jenny’s family invited us to dinner.

It was nice at first.

It always starts nice, doesn’t it?

Good food, but the restaurant was very loud.

After eating, my partner and I went outside for a quick smoke.

I went back to the table, and he stayed briefly at the bar with his brother and his father-in-law (Mike).

When he came back, he told me Mike had accidentally let it slip to Jenny that the baby shower was happening today, and Sandy was yelling at him for it.

An irrational reaction to a frustrating situation.

I could actually hear her shouting across the room.

When they came back to the table, Sandy and Mike were still arguing.

She accused him of spilling the secret while drunk, and he kept saying he didn’t know it was a secret.

Hard to say who is telling the truth, but it doesn’t really matter.

I wanted to be honest and warn the girls, so I wrote the following in the group (translated in English): “Um… Let’s put it this way… It wasn’t me, but Jenny knows. Her dad let it slip while ‘slightly drunk’ 😅 Sandy is really angry 😅 Just wanted to let you all know.”

Everyone in the group reacted with humor, except Melli, who said it was a pity but thanked me for telling them.

Today at the shower, everything seemed fine at first.

Seems like a storm was brewing.

Later, Melli and some other girls pulled me aside. Melli told me she’d messaged Sandy last night: “Hey, I just heard Mike told Jenny about the baby shower. I’m honestly really sad because I put so much effort into making it a surprise. I’m a bit upset.” Sandy replied calling me a “stupid b—-,” then deleted it.

Teenager behavior coming from a fully grown woman!

After that, she told Melli to “send my regards” to me and said I’m a stupid person and she’s very angry with me. This morning, before I arrived, Sandy again called me a b—- in front of several people and admitted in anger that she didn’t tell Mike that the party was a surprise.

Now Jenny, Sandy, Jenny’s sister, and even partly Mike are mad at me for “revealing the betrayal”… basically, for telling the group that Jenny already knew.

This all seems like way too much vitriol for a supposedly happy event.

I didn’t mean to badmouth Mike, I just wanted to be honest and warn the girls. But now I’m apparently the villain. So Reddit: AITA for revealing that the baby shower surprise had already been ruined?

This one is going to be tough to bounce back from. Let’s see how Redditors chimed in.

Some people were appalled by the family’s behavior.

Another person felt like all involved were at fault.

One person came right at the original poster.

A few people sought clarification.

Though one person brought the much-needed nuance to the conversation.

Communication doesn’t seem to run in the family here.

