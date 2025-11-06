She Asked Her Father To Put Her Motorcycle In The Garage, But He Said That He Would Just Cover It With A Tarp

As kids grow up, they hopefully become more and more independent, but they often still ask for help.

What happens when an adult daughter asks her dad to take care of something, but dad doesn’t do it in the way that she wanted?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, so she got upset with her dad because he didn’t follow her instructions.

AITA for being frustrated after my father put a cover over my motorcycle? So, I (F18), called my father today to ask if he could put my motorcycle in the garage, and said that I would move it later on.

Ok, no big deal I guess.

He then replies by saying that he doesn’t want to move it as it’s heavy. I laugh with him saying that it’s easy to move it if you just roll it.

How often does she ask him to help her with her motorcycles?

He then tells me he has already put the cover for my last motorcycle on it. This infuriates me, as I’ve told him before when he asked why I didn’t put the cover on that I don’t want to put it on the bike, as it’s been laying outside, getting dirty and that I didn’t want to get scratches on my brand new bike (that I’ve paid for myself).

Maybe she should take care of her things herself.

I know that it’s my fault that the cover is dirty, because I left it outside. But still I think he’s in the wrong for going against what I already have told him when previously asked about this. I reacted poorly, and got mad at him for this and I know that I shouldn’t have, but I want some input on if I’m in the right or not.

I can see why she is frustrated, but it wouldn’t happen if she took care of her things.

Not for reacting poorly, but for getting frustrated at him for going against what I’ve told him earlier. I know that he did it out of good intentions, but still I can’t help but feel like he’s still in the wrong. AITA?

This sounds like very normal conflict where a child is working on independence, but isn’t quite there yet. She still needs help, but only wants it her own way.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

This person sums it up perfectly.

Exactly. She needs to be more responsible.

This commenter is exactly right.

This person says that she is just being lazy.

This salesmen had some clever advice.

Beggars can’t be choosers.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.