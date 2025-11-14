She Bailed Her Broke Sister Out Of Getting Her Assets Seized, But Now She’s Being Accused of Selfish Motives

You can’t put a number on priceless family memories, but storage unit companies certainly will try to.

How would you handle a sibling that was so in debt that they were about to have their belongings sold at auction?

One girl vented on Reddit over this exact situation. Here’s what went down.

AITA For buying my sisters storage unit So my older sister (35F) told me that a while back I could have my grandparents old dinning set, and I (23F) was planning to move it into my storage unit.

I had texted her the other day about how I need a good time to come get that stuff out and want to move it.

My sister had started the conversation with “Oh I’m too busy this month, I can’t meet up with you.”

Busy for an entire month? Okay…

I told her no big deal, that I would need a heads up of when to get the dining set out of it and when to meet up. My sister finally tells me that she has been 4 months behind on the payments and can’t get access right now.

Whoomp, there it is.

What makes it worse is that she said in 3 days they were going to auction it off and she didn’t know what to do. My sister’s stuff that was sentimental for her was going to be gone, and I felt bad. She then brought up that she couldn’t ask either of our parents cause they basically cut her off financially which is understandable.

Understandable to a point.

Anyway, my sister was going on a rant about how no one can help her and I decided to step in. I had offered to pay off the storage unit but I would need it in my name.

Sounds like a fair boundary.

The payment was $360, and I wasn’t about to not hand over a bunch of money and not at least have some ownership of this storage unit. She agreed and I also went ahead and paid for next month to be on the safe side.

That tends to be a standard ask from storage units.

I then sent her a message regarding what I needed to happen. First I need my sister to pay me back all my money before she is allowed access to her unit, second she has to have cleaned out 10 days before the end of the next month. I found these terms reasonable and told her them.

Given that the baby sister had to swoop in, it makes sense she’d want some say.

I haven’t heard a thank you from my sister and only that I was a bad person to tell her that she can’t have access till she pays me back. AITA?

Seems like this older sister needs a reality check. But the younger sister seems a little harsh. Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Wonder if there’s any room for empathy inside of that unit?

