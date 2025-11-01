She Regrets Buying Her Tesla A Few Years Ago And Now She Wants To Trade It In For A Rivian, But She Knows Nothing About Them And Needs Help

Getting the right car for your situation can be a challenge, and one that this TikToker is facing.

She wants to get rid of her Tesla for political reasons and buy a Rivian, but she doesn’t know a lot about them.

So, she made this video, which starts off with her saying, “Hey, I bought a Tesla in 2022 before he went off the deep end, or before I knew that he was off the deep end or whatever. So, anyway…”

Ok, so she isn’t a fan of Elon Musk, that is obvious.

She goes on to say, “People, all the time, point out that I’m driving a Tesla and ‘how could you’ and I agree…I get it. But it has lost a lot of value since I bought it. Like a lot. A lot a lot a lot. That brand has been so damaged.”

I think they are starting to go up again.

Then she said, “So, anyway, I decided finally that I am just going to bite the bullet, I’m just going to trade it in, I’m upside down. Whatever, it is what it is. I’m about to buy a Rivian. I’m scared. Does anybody have experience? Has anyone had a Tesla and then got a different EV, and which one did you get and what did you like? Has anybody gotten a Rivian lately? Like this year or last year’s model? I’ve heard that it was not so good. But maybe the 2025s are good.”

She really needs to be doing more research before she makes a big mistake.

The video ends with her saying, “What am I doing? I need some advice quickly. Tell me. Tell me what you think.”

Rivians are great cars, but honestly, this lady needs to take a step back and do more research.

Buying something so expensive without thinking it through can be a huge mistake.

Watch the full video for yourself and see what you think about her choices.

Don’t buy a car on a whim.

