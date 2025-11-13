November 13, 2025 at 8:35 am

Shopped Was Browsing For Wine, But Another Customer Was Appalled He Wouldn’t Help Him

I don’t personally understand why some people have so much trouble pointing out employees in a given store.

If you listen to Reddit, though, it happens all the time.

Even when you’re wearing a shirt featuring inappropriate teddy bears, apparently.

Check it out.

“You Just Walked Right By Me” at Total Wine

A couple years back I went to a relatively new Total Wine.

I was wandering around, looking, browsing, not carrying anything.

I had my wired earbuds in. Also, I was wearing a Threadless shirt that had a Teddy Bear smothering another Teddy Bear to death.

Of note, the Total Wine uniform was black pants and a white button up shirt with the Total Wine logo on it (no murderous Teddy Bears)

He must not have looked very closely.

As I’m going through the store, I pass by a guy who must have said “Where can I find…” but, I didn’t respond, since, you know, I don’t work there.

I get about 10 feet past him and he just gasps.

I can tell the gasp is directed at me.

So I turn around and take out my headphones.

He launches into an angered “I tried asking you a question and you just ignored me and went right on by.”

A definite “huh” moment.

I look at him. I look at my Teddy Bears. I say “I don’t work here.”

He lets out an incredulous “But… you’re wearing a headset!!”

I just stare at him as I put my earbud back in and continue walking.

It’s funny, as long as you’re not the other guy.

Let’s get Reddit’s take on the exchange.

I didn’t think employees were allowed to listen to headphones.

Screen Shot 2025 11 07 at 2.21.03 PM Shopped Was Browsing For Wine, But Another Customer Was Appalled He Wouldnt Help Him

Inquiring minds need to know.

Screen Shot 2025 11 07 at 2.21.21 PM Shopped Was Browsing For Wine, But Another Customer Was Appalled He Wouldnt Help Him

The logic ain’t logic-ing.

Screen Shot 2025 11 07 at 2.21.38 PM Shopped Was Browsing For Wine, But Another Customer Was Appalled He Wouldnt Help Him

Depends how you started out, I guess.

Screen Shot 2025 11 07 at 2.21.55 PM Shopped Was Browsing For Wine, But Another Customer Was Appalled He Wouldnt Help Him

If he does, call the police.

Screen Shot 2025 11 07 at 2.22.09 PM Shopped Was Browsing For Wine, But Another Customer Was Appalled He Wouldnt Help Him

A bizarre encounter, to be sure.

Funny, though, so that’s something.

