Shopped Was Browsing For Wine, But Another Customer Was Appalled He Wouldn’t Help Him
I don’t personally understand why some people have so much trouble pointing out employees in a given store.
If you listen to Reddit, though, it happens all the time.
Even when you’re wearing a shirt featuring inappropriate teddy bears, apparently.
Check it out.
“You Just Walked Right By Me” at Total Wine
A couple years back I went to a relatively new Total Wine.
I was wandering around, looking, browsing, not carrying anything.
I had my wired earbuds in. Also, I was wearing a Threadless shirt that had a Teddy Bear smothering another Teddy Bear to death.
Of note, the Total Wine uniform was black pants and a white button up shirt with the Total Wine logo on it (no murderous Teddy Bears)
He must not have looked very closely.
As I’m going through the store, I pass by a guy who must have said “Where can I find…” but, I didn’t respond, since, you know, I don’t work there.
I get about 10 feet past him and he just gasps.
I can tell the gasp is directed at me.
So I turn around and take out my headphones.
He launches into an angered “I tried asking you a question and you just ignored me and went right on by.”
A definite “huh” moment.
I look at him. I look at my Teddy Bears. I say “I don’t work here.”
He lets out an incredulous “But… you’re wearing a headset!!”
I just stare at him as I put my earbud back in and continue walking.
It’s funny, as long as you’re not the other guy.
Let’s get Reddit’s take on the exchange.
I didn’t think employees were allowed to listen to headphones.
Inquiring minds need to know.
The logic ain’t logic-ing.
Depends how you started out, I guess.
If he does, call the police.
A bizarre encounter, to be sure.
Funny, though, so that’s something.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.