Shopper Sees A Cashier Sneeze Into His Hands And Wipe Them On His Pants, So She Asks Another Employee To Ring Her Up

When a quick stop for skincare products turned into a hygiene nightmare, one shopper made a snap decision.

After seeing the cashier sneeze into his hands and wipe them on his pants, she quietly asked another employee to check her out instead—and now she’s wondering if that made her the bad guy.

AITAH for refusing to be served by the cashier because he sneezed? So I was in a shop buying some creams etc. As I approached the till, I saw one of the cashiers sneezing all over his hands then rubbing his nose. He then wipes his hands on his trousers. I really really needed these items as the shop is far from me and I didn’t want to make another journey since I was already here. Otherwise, I would have honestly put the products back and walked away without saying anything. I got to the till and there’s another cashier there who was just tidying up the shelf behind him.

I think I stood there for a whole minute just pretending to look at items at the front because I didn’t want to disturb the shelf guy and I was lowkey waiting for him to serve me instead. I didn’t want to embarrass the other guy or be rude. It didn’t look like he would be done any time soon so I just said “sorry, excuse me, do you mind helping me?”. He looked confused and so did the other guy and he pointed at the sneezing one as if to say ‘why aren’t you asking him?’

Then he shrugged and just bagged my items for me and thanked me. I said thanks to both of them and left. AITA for not wanting to be served by the cashier for his sneezing? I feel so bad. It happened in the morning and it’s now evening but I cant help but feel bad. At the same time, it is just something that completely bugs me and I do have mild OCD/germaphobic.

Sometimes protecting your health looks a little rude—but at least it’s not contagious.

