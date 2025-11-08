Shopper Was Still Unloading Their Groceries When An Impatient Elderly Woman Started Putting Her Items On The Belt, So They Took Their Time And Left Her Fuming

Nothing tests your composure quite like an impatient shopper breathing down your neck.

So, what would you do if someone started unloading their groceries onto the belt while you were still halfway through your own cart? Would you ignore them and keep doing your thing? Or would you make sure they knew you weren’t done yet?

In the following story, one woman encounters another shopper who does this very thing. Here’s what happened.

Start putting your groceries on the belt behind mine while I still have half a cart to unload? I hope you’re not in a rush… An elderly person at the supermarket pretended not to see that I was still unloading my cart and just started putting her stuff on the belt. I tell her, “Excuse me, I’m not done.” She mutters something, but doesn’t remove her stuff, just pulls it back while the belt is moving.

Frustrated, she started taking her time.

So I proceed to put the rest of my items one by one, slowly spreading them on the belt. The belt keeps moving, and she has to keep pulling her items back. I make small talk with the cashier. I pay in cash (I usually use a card because it’s faster, but I guess not today). I take my time bagging my groceries (I can’t have anything crushed in the bag, now, can I?). I make contact with the impatient elder as I leave and give her a little smile. She’s fuming.

Eek! Hopefully, there was no one else in line.

The whole thing was rude! It would be nice if people knew they shouldn’t combat toxic behavior with more toxic behavior.

