Shopper Was Wearing Black Shirt And Pants, So A Rude Customer Thought He Worked At Walmart And Started Yelling At Him For Ignoring Her

Mistaken identity can lead to some truly ridiculous encounters.

This man, working as a pitmaster, stopped by Walmart after a long day at the BBQ restaurant.

He was wearing his work shirt when an angry woman mistook him for a store employee.

The woman couldn’t accept that he wasn’t an employee, so authorities had to be involved.

You smell like you work, so you must work here. I’m the Pitmaster at a local BBQ restaurant. The uniform is black pants and either a black or gray t-shirt with the restaurant name on the front. After work, I often stop by Walmart to go grocery shopping. As it is on my way home.

A customer who needed help went up to this man.

Well, one day, while I was in the bakery getting hoagie rolls for dinner, she appears. Now, she had the typical Karen look, and she looked mad. She spotted me and opened up with, “Finally someone who works here.” I, of course, ignored her and kept on with my shopping.

She started yelling at him.

Well, she didn’t like that and rammed her cart into mine. She started yelling, “Don’t you friggin’ ignore me, you lazy crap! I need you to get me a friggin’ cake decorated.” I looked up at her. I looked down at my black t-shirt with the restaurant name that is very distinct from Walmart. I looked back up at her, looked down at my shirt again, and said, “I don’t work here.” Then, I pulled my cart away and turned to leave.

He snapped back at her, saying he didn’t work there.

She kept yelling, “Yes, you do! You smell like you work here!” and grabbed my arm. I pushed her off me and told her, “F off, lady. I don’t work here. It’s not my fault you’re too stupid to read my shirt or know that employees here wear a blue vest.” She started following me and yelling obscenities.

The manager agreed that he didn’t work there.

The manager came over to see what was going on. She, of course, demanded that I be fired, to which the manager replied that I didn’t work there. They started going back and forth on it. And the manager waved me away, so I went back to shopping.

He saw her again while checking out, still screaming and talking to authorities.

A little while later, I was getting ready to check out. I saw her still standing in the bakery yelling at the manager about how I pushed her. How I needed to be fired, how I was rude, and so forth. At this point, I saw two police officers come in. They had a quick chat with the manager and escorted her out of the building. She was screaming about suing the whole time.

Some people are so determined to be right, they ignore every sign that they’re wrong.

