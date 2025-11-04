Shopper Wore A Blue Shirt To Walmart, So Entitled Customer Mistook Her For An Employee And Refused To Believe She Didn’t Work There

There’s something about fluorescent lights and crowded aisles that seem to make tempers flare.

One shopper was just trying to mind her own business when a fellow customer started barking orders at her.

So when he refused to listen to the fact she didn’t work there, he threatened to call her manager. And she was determined to call his bluff.

Read on for the full story!

You want to call my manager, okay, call him. This happened over a year ago at a Walmart.

This person is no stranger to cases of mistaken identity.

For some context, on my days off I have a blue Dickies work shirt I wear whenever I go out that has pins and patches all over it — my sort of battle vest, if you will. This means that more than once, I’ve been mistaken for a Walmart employee, which I normally just brush off. But this dude took it to another level. So I go to Walmart to drop my car off for an oil change. I decide that I’ll walk through the store since it was hot out, then across the parking lot to a fast food joint for lunch.

That’s when they noticed an annoying, rude voice in the distance.

As I’m walking down one of the aisles, I hear a grumpy “Sir” from the other side, over a pallet of products. I just sort of ignore it and keep walking — a quick look at me should tell you that I don’t work here. But this guy walks around the pallets and gets right in front of me, all the while yelling “Sir” at me. I stop because he’s now right in front of me and pop out one of my earbuds, to which this guy starts to go off on me.

Now this customer is royally peeved.

“Are you going to help a customer or just ignore me? You shouldn’t have your hat or headphones on at work,” he yells. I just roll my eyes and say, “That was rude, but no, I will not help you.” I then gesture at my lack of Walmart name badge and all the pins and patches on my shirt, trying to imply that I don’t work here.

This guy didn’t appear to be listening.

“Well, I want to speak to your manager! You shouldn’t treat CUSTOMERS like this!” I start to pull my phone out and scroll through my contacts until I find my manager.

Her manager? Yeah, he’s the type of guy you wouldn’t want to tick off.

Mind you, my manager at the time was a grumpy old man from Tennessee who would take zero crap from anyone. Had this guy called my manager, he would have had his *** verbally handed to him. “You want to speak to my manager? Okay. But he’s going to tell you the same thing I am about to tell you. **** off. Don’t yell at anyone like that.” The dude is now getting angrier as I show him my manager’s number.

She continues to try and call out this customer’s bluff, which appeared to finally work.

“Go ahead, call him. Tell him I didn’t help you out. I don’t work here, and it’s my day off. You shouldn’t be treating people who do work at this store like this.” The guy just mumbled something, then pushed past me and walked away, having never called my manager. The next time I was at work, I told my manager this story, and he got a laugh out of it — saying that he would have loved it if that guy had called him.

Seems like this sort of thing happens waaaay too often.

What did Reddit think of this colorful interaction?

It’s a shame many retail workers have to hold their tongues to avoid losing their livelihoods.

Customers need to learn that you catch way more flies with honey than with vinegar.

If customers are going to demand unpaid labor from fellow shoppers, the least they could do is be appreciative about it.

People really don’t pay much attention, do they?

What will it take for customers to cool down and actually pay attention to their surroundings?

This guy didn’t get her manager, but he did get a much-needed reality check.

