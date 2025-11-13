November 13, 2025 at 6:55 am

Shopping At Target From 2005 To 2024 Was A Lot Different And This Video Shows How – ‘All the color is just gone.’

by Matthew Gilligan

What happened to all the color in our lives…?

Well, according to the viral TikTok video you’re about to see, part of might have to do with shopping at Target.

The video shows what the interior of a Target store looks like today compared with back in 2005.

The video started in 2024 and the look of the Target store is pretty…well…bland.

There’s not a whole lot of color and the logos and writing on displays are minimal.

But 2004 Target was a whole different story…

The video shows that the Target of yesteryear was full of color!

The text overlay on the video reads, “Target in 2024 vs. 2005…all the color is just gone.”

The video’s caption reads, “The lack of color is so sad.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

The nostalgia hits hard with this video.

