Single Mom Lives With Her Parents And Younger Brother, But Now That Her Grandmother Will Be Moving In With Them, She Thinks She Should Move Out

Imagine being all grown up with a child, but you decide to move back home with your parents to ease the financial strain while you finish you education. If you felt like there wasn’t enough room in the house anymore for you and your child, would you let someone else sacrifice their privacy to make room for you, or would you move out?

In this story, one single mom is in this situation, and now that her grandmother is moving in, she thinks she should move out. The problem is that her mom disagrees.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for saying I will move out of my parents house? I’m (24 F) a single mom/solo parent of a 3.5 year old. My child’s father is not involved whatsoever, I couldn’t even tell you where he lives. Early last year, I moved back in with my parents because I just couldn’t afford to do it on my own anymore while in school since I had to drop down to a part-time job. It was my parents idea for me to move back in with them, and at first I was very skeptical about it because I am a very independent person but I decided to do it because I was quite literally drowning.

She doesn’t plan to be there all that long, just until she finishes school.

We agreed I could live with them until after I finish my program and get a job in my career field. I only have 3 terms left before I’m done. I’m a sonography student and it’s taken me a little longer because I started from scratch and had to get my Associate’s before I could apply to the program. Which now brings me to where we are today.

There are going to be too many people in the house.

My grandmother’s health is rapidly declining and she cannot live on her own anymore. She lives across the country, along with most of our extended family. My moms brother is there with her, but he doesn’t do much/won’t do more to care for her. My parents decided they’re going to move her to where we are in December. The issue is my parents don’t have the room. Our house is a 3 bed 2 bath. Currently my mom/dad are in the primary, my child and I in one bedroom, and my 17 year old brother is in the 3rd bedroom.

She thinks she should move out.

My mom said that my brother could move to the living room for the time being, and I immediately disagreed. I told her he does not deserve to lose his privacy, and that I would try to go back to the 9-5 I had prior or find something similar, and talk to my advisor to see if I could put my program on the backburner right now so I could move back out. I was immediately met with “no, you can’t do that” & “that is ridiculous”. I explained that it isn’t fair to any of us to all be cramped, and if I move back out both my brother and our nana would have their own space.

She is trying to be helpful, but that’s not how her mom thinks of it.

Our nana isn’t going to be around much longer, so I’d rather prioritize that over school that will always be there. I also think it would be very hard on my nana to be around a very active and loud toddler daily. & now this is where the “AITA?” question comes in. We started to argue, and my mother got very angry. She started saying she can’t believe I would just drop everything I was working for, she felt “taken advantage of” by me for living with them “for nothing”, called me ungrateful, and said if I wanted to leave so bad I may as well just get out now. This isn’t where I thought that would go at all, all I wanted to do was help them temporarily relive some stressors and make sure everyone was comfortable.

Her mom really isn’t understanding her intentions. I think it’s nice that she’s prioritizing her nana, but it’s too bad that means she can’t continue her education.

Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

All she wanted to do was help.

She really needs to discuss this with her mom and brother.

Here are a couple reasons her mom might want her to stay.

She’s not ungrateful.

It’s not being ungrateful, it’s being realistic.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.