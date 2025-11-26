Single Mom Vents To Her Sister-In-Law About Resenting Her Ex-Husband, But Her Sister-In-Law Isn’t At All Sympathetic

Imagine getting divorced and raising your kids on your own. Would you ever resent your ex for abandoning his kids, or would you joyfully pour yourself into parenthood without complaint?

AITA for venting after my divorce? A little backstory – I, 45f, was married to my ex-husband, 46m, for 20 years when he served me with divorce papers on our 20th anniversary. I had a protective order for my kids (14m, 10f) and I against him and he felt like serving me with divorce papers would be a solid way to manipulate me into dropping the protective order. He miscalculated that risk, I didn’t fight the divorce. The kids and I relocated 1,200 miles away to live close to my family so I would have familial support – he agreed to the custody agreement and visitation schedule with zero argument.

I knew being a single mom would not be easy. I knew what I was getting into when I stated that I wanted this custody arrangement. I also knew that I had, what I believed to be, a wonderful family support system to help me when I needed backup with the kids. I bought a house, enrolled the kids in school, and transitioned to our new life. Things were going well.

My SIL and I got along so well, we would get together with the kids and have dinner as a big family, make crafts or just hang out. It was everything I had hoped for – until one day I mentioned that the night before when I was doing laundry, I had a little breakdown and was frustrated that I was the only parent there for my kids. I resented my ex for abandoning them, I resented him for not doing the bare minimum, I resented him for going on weekend trips out of town but not sending money for his kids to go to therapy, I resented him for not having to find a babysitter if he wanted a night away.

I vented to my SIL and told about this little pity party I had in the laundry room, truly just venting because I WANT my kids and I will do anything for them. My SIL was very mad at me – told me that this is what I asked for and I shouldn’t complain. AITA?

It sounds like her SIL was the wrong person to vent to. There’s nothing wrong with feeling the way she feels about her ex. He was horrible for abandoning his kids, but she sounds like a great mom who just needs a break once in awhile.

