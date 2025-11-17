Sister Planned To Deep Clean Her Sibling’s Apartment For Free, But After Requesting Gas Money, Her Sister Called Her Selfish And Their Father Took Sides

Good intentions can sour fast when generosity meets entitlement, especially within a family.

Imagine offering to spend hours deep cleaning your sister’s apartment for free, driving over an hour each way just to help, only to be scolded for asking for a small amount of gas money.

Would you keep your word and go anyway? Or would you turn it around on her and refuse to help?

In the following story, one sister finds herself in this scenario and chooses the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for taking back my offer to help my sister So my sister (27 F) has been going through a rough time the last few years due to mental health. She recently went back to school once a week after a 2 and a half year break. Our father gives her quite a bit of money and pays her expensive rent in a big city. Lately, she’s been stressed over the state of her apartment and said she could not afford a cleaner. I offered to do a deep clean of the apartment for free in exchange for a little gas money, as I live in a small town over an hour and a half away. She agreed.

Here’s where the problem started.

My birthday was a few days ago, and our dad came to see me. He filled my car with gas as a gift, which was very kind. However, my sister called today and asked if I was still coming to clean. I said yes and asked if she was still okay with giving me $30 or so for gas. It will cost me more than that, and I am in no way wealthy, as I am paying off student loans, and my husband is off work after a massive injury. She scoffed at me on the phone because I was asking for money after getting a free tank of gas. She said that the money she had and the money in my tank is our dads’ either way, so it shouldn’t even matter. I hung up and said I was no longer coming…I don’t know if I overreacted. My dad is saying I need to be the bigger person and do the cleaning.

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but that sister sounds pretty spoiled.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think she should do.

She was right to refuse. Her sister is selfish and spoiled, so it’s time for her to figure it out on her own.

