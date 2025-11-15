Son Backed Up His Stepmom When His Dad Tried To Give Their Dog Coffee, And Now His Father Says They “Ganged Up On Him” In His Own Home

It’s funny how doing the right thing can still land you in the middle of family drama.

Imagine your dad was about to do something dangerous, like give his dog coffee, and you knew he was wrong. The only problem is that agreeing he’s wrong would mean siding with someone you don’t get along with.

Would you just stay quiet? Or would you go against him?

In the following story, one young man finds himself in this exact situation and chooses the latter.

Here’s what he did.

AITA for siding with my stepmom against my dad? I(18) do not get along with my dad’s new wife. We don’t fight, but we got off to a very bad start and never really recovered from it. Just a couple of visits after we first met, she said that I seemed ‘surprisingly well read for a janitor’s son.’

The dad was getting ready to do something bad, so he backed up his stepmother.

Whenever I visit my dad, she and I usually ignore each other. But yesterday, I backed her up in an argument. My dad was about to give their dog Jack (a 2-year-old Corgi) coffee when she shouted at him, telling him dogs shouldn’t have the stuff. He agreed not to give Jack the coffee but tried to downplay the risk and said to me, ‘You’ve never heard anything about not giving dogs coffee, right?’

As if that wasn’t bad enough, he doubled down on it.

As painful as it was for me to agree with her, I told him that I once went to a dog cafe with my friends and the waitress explicitly told us not to let the dogs have any coffee. He still said it can’t be that bad for them, so I pointed out that if she and I are in agreement about something, then maybe he is wrong about it. Dad was very upset and later told me that she and I shouldn’t have ganged up on him in his own house. He said I should have let him save some face by not saying anything, and that it was only a small mistake. AITA?

Yikes! If you’re unsure, you should always err on the side of caution.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this story.

This person would take it a different direction.

For this reader, it’s about protecting the dog.

Here’s someone who doesn’t understand why you’d risk harm to your pet.

According to this comment, people need to accept when they’re wrong.

The dad needs to grow up. They didn’t want him to risk harm to the dog, and that’s it. He’s looking too much into it.

