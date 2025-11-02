Stan Lee Is The Legendary Creator Of Marvel Comics, And Even Though He Has Passed Away, Fans Can Interact With His Hologram

Stan Lee was adored by millions of comic book fans due to his creation of some of the most iconic superheroes in existence.

While he passed away, fans can still see and interact with a hologram version of him thanks to some amazing technology.

This TikToker got the opportunity, and she couldn’t pass it up. Her video begins with her walking while wearing a Spider-Man shirt, and the caption of the video says, “When you get to ask Stan Lee a Question in 2025!!?”

What an amazing opportunity.

She walks up to the ‘Stan Lee Experience’ booth and apparently she asked it, “Stan Lee, if you had to pick one super hero to save the world, who would it be?”

Good question, there are so many good options to choose from.

The video then cuts to the hologram of Stan Lee, who says, “Great question, Melissa, if I had to pick one superhero to save the world today, I’d have to choose Spider-Man. He’s got the agility, quick thinking, and web slinging abilities to swing into action, and tackle any challenge. Plus, he is a hero for the people, always putting their safety first. He’s got a lot of heart, just like the fans who love him. Great question, Melissa.”

That looked really cool.

The description of the video explains where this was: “Stan Lee Experience at Comic Con LA, and it was a good day to wear a Spider-Man top.”

What a fun experience. I honestly think Stan Lee would have loved this, he seemed to enjoy fun and silly things.

Make sure you take a minute to watch the full video for yourself.

You can see it here:

Stan Lee is an icon in the comic world.

