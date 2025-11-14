Stay-At-Home-Mom Is Used To Doing Everything For The Kids While Her Unemployed Husband Lazes Around, But When She Asked Him To Help Out One Time, His Response Sent Her Over The Edge

In an ideal world, when we get married we’ll form part of a team, where throughout life we are fifty-fifty with our partner on everything from chores to payments.

But in reality, things are more complicated than that. One partner might work more hours or have a more physically demanding job. We might get sick and need our partner to take more on as a result.

A successful relationship works through all these hurdles though, then regains the balance where possible later.

The woman in this story, though, she has been pulling all of the weight in the relationship for a long time.

AITA for expecting my unemployed husband to get my son off to school for one day without me doing prep? My husband is frequently on and off unemployed (most recently he has been unemployed for two months). He’s worked a total of 72 days in 2025. I’m a stay at home mom and, due to his job unpredictably, I can’t even get a part-time job because I never know what his next “contract” will require in terms of travel, temporary housing in a different city, etc. We have two kids still at home that require a parent to be home and available at all times. One child is seven and the other is sixteen, but doesn’t drive yet.

My husband sleeps in every day, and doesn’t even attempt to get up with me or the kids to help get them off to school. Both need to be driven, leaving the house at 7:15am and being done by 9am. Tomorrow I have to take my sixteen-year-old to a specialist doctor’s appointment two hours away. So I texted my husband as follows: Important: requires reply. I have to leave for Dr. Smith’s around 7am tomorrow (Weds). Can you wake up without me calling and get Jack to school ON TIME? If not, I’ll ask a neighbor. Let me know. Thanks.

My husband replied: I can if you could please put a pair of underwear and a set of clothes out that match, fit him and which he’ll wear at the foot of the bed so I can find them. Then Yes. I can’t help but feel like he should be able to get his son ready for school, given that he’s been his parent for seven years, without asking me to do this prep? Given that he has nothing to do for the whole day while I’m driving my daughter to a doctor’s appt that will take four hours back and forth, this seems like a good example of male privilege. AITA?

It’s totally understandable that this mom is frustrated, given she’s receiving no help at all from her husband who isn’t doing anything but sleeping the morning away while she gets the kids to school.

She’s asking for help one time, and already he’s only agreeing if she puts in extra work in preparation.

He’s really showing himself for who he is here.

Her husband could be doing a lot more than he is, and is showing complete disregard for how hard she is working every day for their family.

The fact that he’s making her put in the work for one small job she’s asking him to help with shows either incompetence or complete laziness on his part.

He clearly cares very little about his children, and even less about his wife.

She deserves better.

