Stepmom Is Active In Her Kids’ Life And The Kid’s Biological Mom Is Not, Yet She Thinks She Should Be The One To Hand The Kid Presents At His Birthday Party

When a kid has a biological mom and a stepmom or guardian, things can get complicated.

See why this woman is uneasy about how she is navigating this sensitive issue.

Aita for standing up at the table and handing my son presents to him for his second birthday. My son’s biological mom stepped out of the picture because she had plans to move out of the country. She didn’t see him for months. Those plans eventually fell through. She decided not to move because her new boyfriend (who was going to move with her) got a good job here, so they stayed

So she’s trying to figure out how to make it work.

Recently, she said she wanted to start seeing him again and wanted to do a birthday party with all of us together. So we planned the party, with help from my husband’s mom. During the present-opening, I went up to help and handed him his gifts. She threw a huge fit about it, saying I needed to sit down and back off because I’m not his “real mom.” For context: my husband and I have been the consistent parents in his life since March of this year, and he calls me “Mom.” I’ve never forced him to. I’ve always been mindful not to step on toes. He’s been calling me that on his own since he became verbal. I’ve been in his life since he was nine months old.

There are some issues with the new arrangement.

I told her I had no problem with her coming to the party. I said I’d keep any comments to myself and wouldn’t cause issues. Personally, I don’t have any major problems with her except the fact that she was willing to leave her son behind to move to another country with her new boyfriend. Now, she gets a few hours of visitation when we can make it work and she had previously said she was fine with me being present for those visits. She also said she was okay with him calling me “Mom,” especially since he doesn’t really refer to her that way, likely because she left right around the time he became verbal. AITA for getting ticked when she told me to step down? We planned the party, and I’ve been “mom” to him since she left.

Here is what people are saying.

Tantrum is right.

Exactly. Who cares if she’s offended.

Aw that’s lovely.

She knew his son needed her.

Definitely need to make it legal!

She has nothing to feel guilty about.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.