Student Is In A Group Project With Bad Students Who Refuse To Work, So She Lets Them Fail The Class Because It Won’t Count Toward Her Final Grade

Group assignments in school can be super fun, but they can also be a miserable experience.

Thanks to this student’s excellent performance, she made it easy. Check out how she did it.

“Do all the work yourself or get 0%” In high school I was in a science class that I did very well in. I was top of the class and scored nearly 100% on every test and assignment. The teacher assigned a big group project that would take about a week to complete with a team of four students.

Unfortunately, she got a bad deal.

Groups were randomly assigned, and unfortunately, I was paired up with three kids who were barely passing the class.

In class we are given time to make plans together as a group to divide up work, examine the instructions, schedule times outside of school to meet up, etc. It was at this point my teammates decided to tell me that they weren’t going to do any work on the project. I asked why and they said they knew I really cared about my grade, so they figured I would do it on my own. They were so lazy they were banking on the fact I wouldn’t tank my own grade, so they could benefit off of my hard work when I inevitably got a good score on the project. I was angry and said that was unfair. They dug in and said “Too bad. Now you either do this project yourself or you’ll get a 0%.” I could have gone to the teacher and he probably would have sorted this out, but a better idea struck me. So I said “Fine, you win. I’ll do what you say.” They smiled smugly and thought that was that.

This could have been super stressful, but she had an ace up her sleeve.

But you see, this teacher had a policy that at the end of the semester your lowest grade (excluding finals) would be taken off your record. So, if you forgot to turn in an assignment or did really bad on one test, you got a mulligan so it wouldn’t ruin your final grade. I had never done poorly on an assignment all year, so I never needed my mulligan. However, I knew that these losers all did. If they got a big fat zero on a crucial assignment, they would probably fail the class. So, I did exactly as they instructed. I did no work on the project all week. Just sat on it and bided my time. At the beginning of the next week all the students turned in their assignments. My team watched as I sat in my chair, unmoving.

Now she gets to enjoy the fruits of her scheme.

Finally one said: CLASSMATE: Hey OP, aren’t you going to turn in the project?” ME: Oh, I didn’t do the project. They were shocked and asked why the heck I didn’t do it. ME: You said do all the work or get a 0%. I choose 0%. They were all royally ticked. They all had to do credit recovery over the summer. They hated my guts, but I couldn’t have cared less. It was the most satisfying failing grade in my entire life.

Here is what people are saying.

Group project are terrible for everyone.

These are the brightest kids, remember?

Pretty much.

Solid theory.

Good! I salute you.

This reminds of group projects I’d rather forget.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.