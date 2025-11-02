Student Was Eating Breakfast When A Stranger Walked Into Their Family’s Brownstone Asking About Apartments, Then Awkwardly Tried To Chat After Learning It Wasn’t For Rent

It’s one thing to be mistaken for an employee at a store, but having it happen at your own home is next-level.

Imagine you were eating breakfast and suddenly heard a stranger calling out from your foyer, asking if there were any apartments for rent.

What would you do? Would you freak out? Or would you stay calm and explain that they’re in a single-family home?

In the following story, one student finds himself in this very situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all went down.

No, I don’t work here. I live here. A few years back, I moved back in with my parents while attending school. They had just purchased a large old brownstone near a high-crime area of the city. This neighborhood had a lot of these big old houses, and many of them have been converted into apartments. On this day, we had some workers doing repairs, so the front door was unlocked. I was in the kitchen having a little breakfast when I heard a woman’s voice from the foyer. We’ll have me be ME and she can be HER

The lady was looking for an apartment to rent.

HER: Hello? Anyone here? ME: Hello? Can I help you with something? HER: Yes. Are there any apartments available to rent here? ME: No, I’m sorry, but there are no apartments here. This is not an apartment building, but a house.

They ended up having a little chat.

HER: (looking skeptical) Are you certain? I saw those men going in and out of the door. ME: Yes, I’m sure. This is a single-family home. My parents own this house. I live here. Those men are workers fixing the chimneys. HER: Oh, well, it’s very nice here. Do you know anywhere that rents apartments? We had a short, polite conversation about the house and the neighborhood. The fact that she had walked into a stranger’s house uninvited without knocking never came up.

Wow! Now, that sounds like an awkward situation.

