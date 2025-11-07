Teen Boy Was Aggressively Slapped By An Out-Of-Control Customer Who Mistook Him For An Employee, And She Was Charged For Assaulting A Minor

It’s mind-boggling how some people still resort to violence when they don’t get their way.

This teen boy was minding his business shopping when a rude customer approached him, insisting he was an employee, thus, he should help her. Suffice it to say, it didn’t end well for her.

Ma’am, I’m 15 years old…… This happened to me when I was in 10th grade during spring break. I’m currently in my twenties, but I still remember it to this day. It started off as any normal day, my mom asked me to go buy some groceries since she was busy cooking food because we were going to have guests later. Being the good son I was, I said okay, grabbed the list, changed clothes, and headed to the grocery store. I arrived at the store, got a cart, and started looking for the items on my list. Halfway through, I noticed someone trying to get my attention. I turned around and saw a large woman who appeared to be in her forties. One more thing, this woman was the lady who bought the house in front of us when I was still 15, so this isn’t the only story I have with her. I approached the woman, thinking maybe she just needed help reaching something, but wow, was I wrong. When I finally reached her, she started saying how horrible of an employee I was for not assisting her when she first called me and that I should learn some manners.

I then realized she had mistaken me for an employee of the store. I had no idea why, I was wearing blue jeans and a Jurassic Park T-shirt, but I calmly started explaining to her that I was not an employee and was just a customer. She then completely lost her temper, yelling at me and calling me a liar, saying that she knew I worked there and that she’d seen me working “all the time.” I kept telling her I was actually a student, but she kept calling me a liar and saying I should be fired for not doing my job. During this, at least 2 to 4 people witnessed her outburst.

Pretty soon, the manager and an employee approached us, since they’d been told someone was causing a scene. When the woman saw the manager, she started shouting at him, saying that I was a rude employee who had insulted her and that I should be fired on the spot for being a horrible worker. The manager recognized me, he and my mom were very good friends, and he immediately started explaining to the woman that I really wasn’t an employee and that I was a student. But Karen (yes, I’ll start referring to her as that) still wouldn’t believe us. So, I decided to show her my student ID and tell her one more time that I was not an employee there, I was just doing my groceries.

Apparently, that made her even angrier, because the next thing I knew, she grabbed me by the head and slapped me. The manager called for security, and they were able to get her off me. The police were called, and she was cuffed and told to stay still. I was asked to call my parents, so I did. When my mom arrived, she was furious at the woman. The police asked her if she wanted to press charges for assaulting a minor and resisting arrest. I told my mom to say no, but there were several witnesses who saw it all, so my choice didn’t matter, charges were pressed anyway. She ended up spending a few weeks in a holding cell.

Employee or not, assault is never okay.

