Teen Employee Reported Her Best Friend For Slacking Off During Busy Shifts At A Restaurant, But Now She’s Worried She Ruined Their Friendship

Nothing tests a friendship like having to choose between loyalty and fairness.

So, what would you do if your best friend at work kept slacking off and leaving you to pick up the pieces?

Would you just go along with it to keep the peace? Or would you finally reach your limit and get something done about her lazy behavior?

In the following story, one teenage employee finds herself in this situation and decides to talk with the boss.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for snitching on one of my best friends? Basically, my friend (let’s call her A) and I (15F) started working at a restaurant together almost a year ago now. It all started really well and was just generally a really fun job until we started getting more and more customers, and she started getting lazier and lazier. We’re talking, she takes hour-long breaks (without management permission) to go eat, talk, or go on her phone, leaving the rest of us with way more work than we can handle alone, and just generally slacking off when she comes back as well. It’s annoying, because she also ‘stays on’ longer and doesn’t clock off because her brother is also working. So, she gets more money while she stands around and waits for him to finish, while we all get way less after working twice as hard.

The restaurant was short-staffed, so they called her in.

Tonight was genuinely my final straw. It was supposed to be my day off, but I got called in late because we were short-staffed. We all knew going in that there were going to be heaps and heaps of people coming. This meant we all had to work very, very hard (it’s not your typical restaurant; I’ll just say it is run very differently), or the place would just collapse, and we obviously can’t have that.

After an hour, the two girls reappeared.

So, we start the night (five of us), and 30 minutes in, we notice A and another waitress have gone missing. They come back an hour later, say nothing, and we find out they had been in the back room doing a job that we usually reserve for the end of the shift, or don’t do at all (because it’s not ours to do). It is also a very easy alternative, like basically they just got to do arts and crafts while the rest of us managed rush hour. We were overheating and tired, and finally we were like, “Oh, yes! They’re back. More help.” No. We were wrong.

By the end of their shift, the other girls were worn out.

They stand around drinking, eating, and talking, do everything with minimal effort, do none of the hard jobs, and instead go to smooth out ice cream. Hello. People are waiting for their food and yelling at us here. What are you doing? Anyways, by the end of the shift (over 5 hours of this btw), the two waitresses and I, who have not been able to take our mandatory break (that we get because of laws surrounding minors working apparently) because of those two, and particularly A, who is a more senior waitress and should not be encouraging that. We all clocked off, extremely annoyed and tired because I can’t even say how much we had to do compared to them.

Fed up, they went and told the boss what was happening.

And it only gets worse, because A is still clocked on, getting more money, while her brother stays working. So, we decide to go and ‘snitch.’ Now, I never do this. I hate it, I hate drama, but we went and told our boss about everything, because he’d been noticing it as well, and now I feel kind of bad. I don’t know if it was the right thing to do, like this is definitely not the first time or the worst example of her doing this, but we’d finally had enough. I can’t even summarise our frustration here properly. AITA?

