Teen Feels Relieved Her Abusive Stepsiblings Will Never Move Back Home, But Her Stepmom Is Hurt She Isn’t Sad About It

A 15-year-old girl says her stepsiblings have been cruel to her since childhood—mocking her late mother, bullying her during visits, and making it clear they never wanted her as family.

After years of court battles, her dad and stepmom recently admitted the stepsiblings will never return home. While her stepmom grieves, the teen feels only relief, sparking tension in the house.

AITA for feeling happy and relieved my stepsiblings won’t be coming home ever? My dad and stepmom got married when I (15f) was 3. My mom died when I was a baby so I don’t remember her. My stepmom was divorced and had my stepbrother and stepsister who were a few years older than me. They used to spend time with us and with their dad. But they never liked me and my dad and they were jerks to my face and hurt my feelings a lot when I was a kid. They never wanted me as a sister and used to say awful things about my mom.

When I was 7 or 8 my stepsiblings dad refused to let my stepmom have them back. He always had issues with his kids having a stepdad and he was super rude to my dad when we saw him so it was probably always going to happen. My stepmom had to call the police and go to court. In court he was told he had to follow the custody plan but as soon as they went back to their dad’s after my stepmom had them post-court date, he said no to them coming over again. My stepmom had to go to court again and the same thing happened right after. Those single weeks my stepmom got with them they were jerks times a trillion to me and they told me I deserved to be bullied and all kinds of stuff.

Then he sued for custody and my stepsiblings said they didn’t want to live with me and dad or our half brother and the judge let them stay with their dad but they had to go to therapy with my stepmom. He wouldn’t enforce that so it was like one big legal battle until they turned 18 and then my stepmom got therapy with them. But a few weeks ago my dad and stepmom told me they wouldn’t ever be coming home again and how their dad had completely poisoned them to our family and my stepmom was the only person they wanted to know and that was only if she kept them away. My stepmom was upset because she always hoped they’d move back in as adults for a while.

I hid it initially that I was relieved and happy because they were huge jerks to me. But apparently it’s become more obvious and my stepmom’s really hurt by that and dad told me I need to hide it better. But I can’t! I legit can’t help feeling happy that I won’t have to live with people who reject me and dislike me and wish all kinds of bad things on me. AITA?

Reddit agreed she’s NTA—no one can expect her to mourn the absence of people who spent years making her miserable.

When “family” treats you like the enemy, their absence can feel more like freedom than loss.

