Teen Refuses To Speak To Her Stepdad After He Made Her Cry On Her Birthday, But Her Mom Says She’s Overreacting

AITA for refusing to talk to my stepdad aside from saying hello ? I’m 19F, we’ll call my stepdad Brian (57M). Backstory, a few weeks ago me and my mom (52F) got in a fight over a misunderstanding we had over text the day prior. For context, she did something i have repeatedly asked her to stop doing, while in her head she thought she was helping me out and being nice. The next day i tried to explain my side of the story to her which resulted in us having another fight.

Brian came in the room after 10 minutes of us going back and forth and asked what’s going on. We both explained our side of the story and while he sided with my mom, this didn’t surprise or upset me, i do realize parents need to be an united front when dealing with their children.

What did upset me was that instead of just leaving and minding his business since he had nothing to do with the fight in the first place, Brian decided to lecture me, saying that my feelings and way of thinking were wrong and that i needed to grow up.

After lecturing me he asked me a completely unrelated question (think asking someone about fruits when you were just talking about politics) that i refused to answer because, firstly it was unrelated and secondly i was annoyed he wasn’t minding his business. He then got mad and went on a rant about me supposedly treating him like he’s just some furniture in the house, to which i simply chose to go to my room to avoid a fight.

A few days later after thinking it over, i chose to apologize to both of them for being rude. Apology that my mom accepted while Brian refused without stating it clearly as he continued to completely ignore me after my apology.

Fast forward few days later to my birthday. For context, every single year since i can remember, my grandma (Brian’s mom) calls the landline phone to wish me a happy birthday. I asked my mom a few days prior to my birthday if my grandma would call my phone or the landline, and my mom confirmed that she’d call the landline as usual. Brian answered the phone when she called and came in the living room 10 minutes later yelling at me that i had apparently ignored my grandma’s call and text earlier that day.

I was taken aback and said that i had received no call or text from grandma and showed him my phone as proof, and that my mom had also told me she’d call the landline. I decided to call my grandma myself and came to find out that she had actually called and texted the wrong number. When my mom told him so he said nothing. Later in the evening after dinner, he left the table and refused to blow out my birthday candles, sing happy birthday or even just eat my birthday cake.

I ended up asking my mom to just put the candles away as i was very hurt and sad and just not in the mood anymore, i ended up eating my birthday cake alone in my room crying. It has now been almost 2 weeks since my birthday and i refuse to address him aside from saying good morning every day, which greatly upsets my mother even though she doesn’t say it directly. So Reddit AITA?

