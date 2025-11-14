Teen Who Works At A Supermarket Buys Two Packs Of Cigarettes After Work, But When He Sees His Coworker’s Dad, He Pretends One Pack Is For His Coworker

Have you ever worked with someone you didn’t really like and you can’t even really figure out exactly why you don’t like them?

Sometimes people just have personalities that don’t mesh, and it can make you really annoyed at them for no particular reason.

The supermarket employee in this story felt that way about a coworker, and he took the first chance he could to get a little revenge.

Let’s see what he did.

So petty I don’t even remember the offense. Fortyish years ago, I had a job as a bag boy at a supermarket. I had a coworker that I didn’t get along with. I can’t remember why, but we just had a slightly antagonistic relationship. I don’t even remember his name. He was about the same age as me, both in our late teens. I did know that his parents were very much against tobacco use. And that as far as I knew, he didn’t use tobacco.

I can see where this is going!

One payday, after I had picked up my pay for the week, I bought myself two packs of cigarettes. (I’ve since quit smoking.) As I was exiting the store I saw this guy standing in line to get his paycheck. His father was with him. A sudden evil idea struck me.

It was certainly a clever and cruel thing to do.

As I was passing him, I stopped and held out one of the two packs of cigarettes I had just bought, and said “Here’s that pack of cigarettes I owe you.” He immediately denied that I owed him anything. But his father looked pretty upset at the idea that his son was a smoker. It was definitely a mean, spur of the moment, move by me. But I still kind of chuckle to myself when I remember the look on my coworkers face.

I kind of feel bad for the coworker. He was completely innocent, but his dad may not believe him.

