Teenage Boy Feels Like His Dad Always Put His Girlfriends Ahead Of Him, So Now That He Has Moved Out On His Own, He Doesn’t Want To Meet His Dad’s New Girlfriend’s Family

AITA for saying no to visiting for family weekend with my dad’s girlfriend’s family? I (18M) was raised by my single dad. My mom suffered a TBI (traumatic brain injury) before I was even born and couldn’t take care of me. She didn’t have the ability to take care of herself and needs around the clock care. So it was up to my dad. He didn’t suck all the time. There were decent-ish moments. But there were sucky moments too whenever he started dating someone seriously.

In the 18 years I lived with him he had like 13 live-in girlfriends who were his #1 priority at the time. Most of them had kids. It was always younger kids too. And the girlfriend’s would always expect me to entertain their kids or they’d get pushy about me spending time with her and her kids without dad around and would act like they were my new mom even if I met them like a week before. Nobody lasted that long. I think one woman and her kids lived with us for about a year.

My dad doesn’t like being alone. He’s the kind of person who always needs to have someone. Whether it’s casual or serious-ish he just needs someone. We argued over it before. He denies putting women before me. But it happened. He can’t escape it even if he lies about it and we’re not so close.

I also decided I would never be a part of the lives of these women once I had any say. I’m not here to be a babysitter or to find a mother figure or a mom. I don’t care about maybe having siblings or sibling like people in my life. I moved out of my dad’s house in May. Me and some friends are doing college/trades/apprenticeships and we’re living together. It’s the most stable my life has felt despite being pretty damn poor and us living in a crappy apartment.

In June or July my dad got a new girlfriend and he’s tried to involve me in their lives but I’ve kept my distance. He/they idk for sure who, invited me to a family weekend her family throws every year. Dad’s joining them and according to the texts and calls from dad they all want me there so we can meet and get to know each other and become a family. I said no. Some of the texts were saying to please let them accommodate me and how my presence there would make everyone so happy. I said no again.

My dad told me I need to start making time because avoiding the woman he loves and her family is not going to make them go away. I told him I’m no longer a kid who needs to get dragged into all these relationships and I have no interest in meeting these people. That argument was followed up by texts saying it would be such a shame for us to miss out on this chance. I suspect most of the texts are dad’s girlfriend but I can’t be sure. They don’t sound like him. AITAH?

