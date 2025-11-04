Teenage Boy From A Strict Vegetarian Family Ate Meat At A Party, But His Parents Found Out And Scolded Him For Hours

Some parents try to impose their own choices on their children.

If you were a vegetarian, would you expect your children to be vegetarians too, or would you let them decide for themselves?

This teenage boy was raised in a strictly vegetarian household where even complimenting non-vegetarian food was discouraged.

At a friend’s party, he was pressured to try meat for the first time, but it really backfired when he got home.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for eating non-veg food? I’m 15M. My whole family is vegetarian due to cruelty and religious reasons. They’ve never eaten meat, although most of our relatives eat non-veg. My parents (especially mom) are so strict about it. I used to get scolded even if I complimented the pleasant smell of non-veg food. I’m told to not eat that stuff at parties or weddings.

This teenage boy was being pushed to eat non-vegetarian food.

Yesterday was my friend’s party. This time, I couldn’t resist. The caterer was also offering me non-veg stuff repetitively as if she knew my situation and wanted me to get scolded. My friends were pushing me as well.

He ate one nugget, which eventually led to different types of non-veg food.

I ate a nugget. It was very tasty. Then, I didn’t stop. Later, I ate 3 to 4 non-veg dishes. That food was so good that I couldn’t even eat a sweet dish later. It felt like a portal to heaven opened in my mouth (my words). I realized what I was missing.

His mom smelled the food on his mouth even though he had consumed a mouth freshener.

In the end, I ate a mouth freshener candy, thinking it would be enough to hide the smell. But my mom sensed something was off and asked me questions. I always fail at making a straight face while lying. She smelled and found out what I’d done.

His parents scolded him for what he did.

Both parents gave me a two-hour scolding. They said hurtful things like, “This isn’t why we’re spending on you and your education.” Now, I am wondering if I did wrong. Should I have listened to my parents as I am young and they pay for everything?

He’s a teenager. He should be allowed to decide if he wants to be a vegetarian or not. I can understand his parents not wanting to buy or cook non-veg food, but he was at a friend’s party!

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Curiosity can often cause conflicts with strict parents.

