Teenage Boy Outsmarted His Dad With An 18-Minute Song On The Drive To School, But His Plan Backfired Immediately When His Dad Noticed

Some kids just like good and modern music on the way to school.

This boy had to endure his dad’s questionable taste every single morning.

So they made a deal where he could play one song per ride… any genre he wanted.

So one day, he played a song that’s almost never-ending!

You’re only allowed to to listen to one song When I was a kid, my dad used to torture my ears on the drive to school with his terrible music. We came to an agreement that I was allowed to listen to 1 song per journey. No matter the genre or what my dad thought of it.

This boy discovered an 18-minute-long song.

For a couple of weeks, I got to enjoy a few minutes of bliss each day. But there had to be a way I could make it last longer… That’s when I discovered a band called NOFX, where most of their songs are a couple of minutes long. Except for one, a song called The Decline, that’s roughly 18 minutes long!

At 6 minutes, his dad already started asking.

I was doing my best to hide my smile when I put it on. It took about 6 minutes before he asked, “How long is this damn song?” When I said 18 minutes, he immediately turned it off and said: “I’m not listening to that crap for that long.”

He got his song access revoked, but eventually gained it back.

I had my song access revoked for about a month. Lol. When I was eventually allowed one song again, it was on a case by case basis. And definitely not anything longer than 6 minutes. It was kind of worth it just to see my dad’s reaction to an 18-minute punk song.

Never underestimate a kid who knows how to follow a rule creatively.

