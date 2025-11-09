Teenage Girl Does Not Want To Try Out Her Mom’s New Harmonic Healing Table, So Her Mom Is Really Mad At Her

If your mom were really excited about something she bought and wanted you to try it out, would you do it even if you didn’t really want to?

Or would you refuse no matter how many times she asked or how hurt her feelings got?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this situation, and the more she refuses the more her mom is mad at her.

When her dad laughed about it, the situation only got worse.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not getting on my mother’s harmonic healing table? My (16F) mother (45F) is an alternative healer of sorts. She’s self-employed and does lots of modalities, some more valid than others. Recently, she bought a sound healing table, which is supposed to do some sort of alignment (idk, it’s a table that vibrates). I met the guy who made it, and he’s the pinnacle of sleazy snake oil salesman; he just gives off awful vibes. I’m honestly sad my mother likes him enough to spend 6k on his fancy table, but I digress.

The rest of her family has tried out the table.

My mother has gotten everyone in our household on the table at some point, except me. I really just have no desire to spend my time in that way, and I’ve told her as such. I’m a busy girl, honors student, extracurriculars, college applications, and still trying to fit in time for hobbies. For me, it doesn’t make sense to spend an hour on some healing table.

She doesn’t want her mom to be mad at her.

I didn’t think it was a big deal, but recently my mother has been acting kind of cross with me. This is really distressing, as I typically have a great relationship with her. My father (55M) is not great. He’s low-key verbally and emotionally abusive (less now than he used to be), so I tend to find solace in my mother, and we’re really close. Rarely ever is she mad at me, and she always tells me how grateful she is to have me as her kid. I love her a lot and cherish our relationship immensely.

Her dad could tell something was wrong.

Today, things came to a head. She made a snide comment at me while I was doing some homework. When I went down for dinner, my father asked me what was wrong, so I told him my suspicion that mom was mad at me because I wouldn’t get on the vibe. He asked why not, and I told him I have better things to do with my time, and I see no use in a table peddled by a guy who seems like a snake oil salesman.

Her mom got even more upset.

He started laughing and agreeing that the vibe doctor is absolutely sleazy, and my mother overheard, asking if that was why I wouldn’t get on the vibe. Again, I told her my reasons, and she kind of lost it on me. Yelling, cursing, saying I couldn’t just do this one thing, and she was really cold about it, which caught me off guard, and I started crying. Later, I went to have a restorative conversation with her, explaining why I didn’t want to get on the table, and she made it about me being closed-minded and not supportive or caring about her when she does so much for me. She called me selfish and uncaring, which really stung.

The words hurt more than if her father had said them.

Traditionally, when my father says things and I start to question myself, she’s the one who assures me I’m good, and caring, and selfless, so to hear those words from her is devastating. I don’t know why this is happening. Nothing like this has ever happened with us before, and I don’t know what to do. Now I’m sitting here crying over a laptop. Usually, if I’m upset, I’d go to her for help, but I can’t, and now I’m wondering if I messed up in some way I can’t see.

Her mom is being really stubborn about this. Honestly, if she wants to repair their relationship, she might have to humor her mom with the stupid table just one time to get her to leave her alone.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

