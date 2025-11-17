Teenager’s Father Confiscated His Phone One Too Many Times, So He Got Even By Taking The Thing That Mattered Most To His Father

Every kid knows the pain of having their phone taken away, but not everyone knows how to stop it for good.

When one teenager’s dad kept snatching his phone as punishment, he decided to turn the tables.

What followed was a clever revenge plot that ended the power struggle once and for all.

Read on for the full story!

Petty revenge on dad This story happened when I was 13. You wish for your dad to never take your phone away? This just might be the trick. My dad loved to take my phone as punishment when I did things he didn’t like. It started to get annoying, and while I love my dad, I was hot-tempered.

So finally, the teenager found a way to fight back.

I wanted him to feel what I felt when he took my phone away, so I stole what he loved the most and hid it from him—his cigarettes. One day, while we were all in the living room chilling, me on my phone, he just took it randomly, asking me to do tasks for him. I got mad because I had already done all my tasks, so I started looting through his jacket, purse, and bedroom for all the cigarettes I could find, and then hid them.

This worked even better than he expected.

He actually panicked and was asking everyone where they were, and I said I hid them—but I would only give them back if he gave my phone back. From that day on, every time he stole my phone, I stole his cigarettes. It led to him permanently stopping from taking my phone away.

Peace was finally restored — at least for a little while.

What did Reddit think?

Too bad the father in this story didn’t put two and two together that he could just go out and buy more!

Sometimes parents snap out of their punishments real quick.

This commenter’s daughter has also engaged in a little pettiness.

Sometimes petty revenge ends up working even better than anticipated.

One small act of rebellion ended up being the solution to all his problems.

It’s amazing what a little reverse psychology can do.

