Teen’s Mom Gave Away The Xbox His Late Dad Left Him, So He Learned That Not Every Family Member Can Be Trusted

Some possessions carry far more value than their price tag.

So when a teen’s inherited Xbox from his late father was taken from him by his mother and traded to his brother like pocket change, it cut deep.

Now, he’s left wondering how the people closest to him could betray him over something so meaningful.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for freaking out that my brother stole my console just because he fixed it? I’m 15, and this whole thing is seriously messed up. This Xbox Series S was my property, left directly to me by my dad when he passed away three years ago. My parents were divorced, so this was never my mom’s item; she had no authority to reassign it.

Soon, the Xbox fell into disrepair, but he had a plan to remedy it.

A couple of weeks ago, I accidentally broke the HDMI port. Since I don’t have a job, I was planning to wait until the holidays to save up for the repair myself.

His mom decided to intervene in the worst way possible.

Instead, my mom went behind my back and told my 17-year-old brother he could take my console and keep it if he covered the repair cost. She acted like it was a completely fair trade.

This teen couldn’t have thought of a more undeserving recipient.

The issue is that my brother has a job and makes decent money. He has no major expenses and could easily afford to buy a brand new Series S right now. But he chose to grab my sentimental, inherited console, fix it for maybe $150, and claim it as his own property — exploiting my temporary broke status. When I owned the Xbox, I always let him play. Now that he’s seized it, he won’t let me use it at all.

The teen tries to get it back, but to no avail.

I’ve told him I will pay him back every penny he spent on the repair, but he’s refusing to give it back and acting like he bought it fair and square. Am I crazy for being furious? Because this feels like a total violation and straight-up theft of an item I cherish. AITA for demanding he hand it back immediately?

Family is supposed to protect the things that matter most — not take them away.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter can’t help but think forward to the future of this mother-son relationship.

This commenter agrees that this situation is really messed up.

This betrayal really stings for several reasons.

He has every right to feel angry about this.

In the end, this was all about more than an Xbox — and no repair bill can fix the lost respect or trust.

Nothing cuts quite as deep as being betrayed by your own family.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.