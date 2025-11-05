Teen’s Mother Wanted Her To Visit Her Sick Aunt, But Years Of Silence Made The Reunion Feel Forced And Uncomfortable

Reconnecting with family after years of silence sounds beautiful in theory, but the reality is often much more complicated.

One teenage girl grew up feeling estranged from her aunt, so when her mother decides to reconnect with her after an illness, she feels incredibly ambivalent about all of it.

Was she opening her heart to this relationship out of kindness, or out of obligation?

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to visit my sick aunt? My mom and her sister went years without speaking because of a family fight. It wasn’t just between them — my aunt didn’t talk to my grandma (their mom) either for all that time. They only recently started talking again, and now my mom expects me to go along every time she visits.

But she’s not so sure she really wants to come along.

Here’s the thing — I barely know my aunt. I feel completely out of place when I’m there. Everyone’s catching up and reminiscing about things I just don’t remember, and I just sit quietly the whole time. It’s very uncomfortable and honestly feels forced.

So when her aunt’s life takes another unexpected turn, she feels even more guilt about it.

Now my aunt has ovarian cancer and just got home from a hysterectomy. My mom is already planning to visit her again and wants me to go too. I feel bad saying no, but I really don’t want to go. I don’t feel close to her, and it feels weird to show up like I’m part of this big “family support system” when I’m basically a stranger. AITA for not wanting to visit her?

Being supportive isn’t always easy or convenient.

What did Reddit think?

Getting to know someone doesn’t always just happen — it takes work.

Being supportive of someone in need sometimes means doing things you don’t want to do.

It may not be the easy thing to do, but it is the right thing to do.

Maybe this isn’t about her at all.

Doing the right thing often means getting a little uncomfortable.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.