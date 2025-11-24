Teen’s Overbearing Dad Interrupted Every Conversation They Had, So She Started Walking Away Mid-Sentence

Some people love the sound of their own voice a little too much.

When one teen’s dad started turning every conversation into a one-man show with his constant interruptions, she learned that sometimes the best response is just walking away.

Read on for the full story.

AITA My dad shouted at me after he interrupts me so I stop speaking My (19F) dad (50s) interrupts a lot when others speak, including me. From his work colleagues to friends, strangers, and neighbors — it’s constant.

This bad habit has become quite difficult for her to ignore.

It’s very irritating because he’ll start talking, pause for a response, and then immediately speak over whoever tries to answer. He also does that kind of interrupting where someone’s mid-sentence and he just has to jump in and add something.

It’s starting to really get on her nerves.

It really gets on my nerves because I hate when people do that. It’s only me and him, and because of that, there’s no one else in a “position” to tell him what he’s doing is wrong — I’m only 19 and he’s much older.

But when she tries to fight back, it makes her dad even angrier.

I’ve resorted to leaving the conversation whenever my dad interrupts. I’ll just say “nevermind” and walk away. He gets very annoyed and angry about this, making excuses like, “I was still talking from my point,” etc.

So when she resisted his interruptions yet again, things got explosive.

Tonight, he did it again while I was cooking and leaning on a chair. He said something, I responded, and mid-sentence he started talking about how I was leaning on the chair. I stopped talking, said “nevermind,” and carried on cooking. He screamed at me. It’s been a long time since he raised his voice that much at me. He kept shouting about how rude I am and how he hates it when I do that, etc.

She thinks it’s only her right to let him know just how annoying his behavior has been.

I just feel it’s so disrespectful when someone can’t let others talk without butting in, and I’m only doing what I can to stop it. AITA?

It sounds like this intervention was a long time coming.

What did Redditors make of all this?

One way or another, her father needs to learn that he needs to leave room for others in his conversations.

This commenter shares their strategy for chronic interrupters.

This user also encourages her to not let her dad’s age be a factor in her standing up to him.

The sooner she sets solid boundaries with her father, the sooner he can work on improving his behavior.

But if she is going to hold this boundary, then she needs to stick with it.

In the end, she didn’t need to raise her voice to make her point — simply walking away proved her point just fine.

Conversations are meant to be shared, not dominated.

