The “Anti-Plastic Lady” On TikTok Sounded Off Against Polyester Fiberfill Found In Toys And Pillows

Is anything good for us anymore?

It sure doesn’t seem like it…

But at least we have folks like this to educate us!

A TikTokker named Beatrice, who goes by the moniker “The Anti-Plastic Lady,” posted a video and talked to viewers about something she thinks is extremely harmful: polyester fiberfill.

Beatrice told viewers, “I was today years old when I found out how they made this. This is gonna be probably like 90% of the pillows that are out there. It’s down alternative, and it’s crazy cheap, which is why it’s everywhere.”

She continued, “There’s zero studies on whether or not the stuff specifically is toxic. Basically, they make polyester fiber like they make cotton candy. They get it really hot, spin it, and stretch it out.”

Beatrice explained, “Polyester has 806 toxic chemicals in it. Polyester microplastics end up in the dust, damage your lungs, exacerbate respiratory diseases, and are potentially linked to cancer.”

The TikTokker said people should instead seek out wool or cotton when it comes to pillows and toys.

Good to know!

Take a look at the video.

Replying to @moranco1111 polyester fiberfill is disgusting – another great reason to avoid it and just get wool pillows 🫠🤪 #microplastics #polyester #downalternative

And this is what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another individual asked a question.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

She has pretty strong feelings about this!

