The James Webb Space Telescope Has Allowed Us To See The Butterfly Nebula In A Whole New Light

Whether you’re well-versed on the intricacies of our universe or not, there’s no denying that the images we obtain by looking deep into space are awe-strikingly beautiful.

And there is no part of space more beautiful than the aptly-named Butterfly Nebula, so named because it is what is known as a bipolar nebular, with two areas (or ‘lobes’) appearing like a butterfly’s wings with a dusty gas band (or ‘torus’) at the centre.

Now, we’ve known about the Butterfly Nebula since at least the late 1800s, but it goes without saying that with new technology comes new insight into what we already knew about space.

And thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), we now have a better view of the Butterfly Nebula than ever before.

Beyond just a pretty picture, the new insights provided by the JWST study has helped researchers to learn more about the nebula itself, as well as telling us more about how planets like our own are formed.

By examining evidence of atoms and molecules (within which lies materials for the origins of life) within the Butterfly Nebula, the researchers were able to decode the structure of such nebulae, with their findings published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

In particular, they were able to explore the gemstone-like structures of some types of cosmic dust.

This is a big deal for astronomy, with the valuable data helping to answer many long-held questions, as Cardiff University’s Dr Mikako Matsuura explained in a statement:

“For years, scientists have debated how cosmic dust forms in space. But now, with the help of the powerful James Webb Space Telescope, we may finally have a clearer picture. We were able to see both cool gemstones formed in calm, long-lasting zones and fiery grime created in violent, fast-moving parts of space, all within a single object. This discovery is a big step forward in understanding how the basic materials of planets, come together.”

With the JWST data in hand, the researchers were able to unveil the complexity of the Nebula, with a torus comprising both irregular dust and gemstone-like structures, and many other layers of atoms and molecules expanding around it.

Their findings also begin to explain how polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons are made in space, providing crucial evidence of how various components of life come into being in the depths of space – something that can tell us more about our own origins.

Aside from that though, the images are something that can be gazed for an extended time at in awe and wonder.

But only for a short time though, since the timescales of nebulae mean that this one will only be around for around 20,000 years (only a brief moment when it comes to space time).

