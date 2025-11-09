Their Mother Was Really Mean To Them, So When She Passes Her Children Get Revenge On Her Tombstone

Imagine being raised by two parents who are completely different. One is loving and kind, and one is, well, not.

When your parents pass away, would you treat each death equally, or would you finally find a way to get revenge on the parent who was never kind?

In this story, one family takes the second option, and it’s pretty hilarious!

Here are all the details.

Family got revenge posthumously I know a family who had a difficult relationship with their mother. She could be cruel with her words, and frequently used favouritism to triangulate her children. She had a particular issue with girls. Her two daughters often bore the brunt of her vitriol. This had life long impacts on them, their life choices, and self esteem.

Their father was completely different than their mother.

Meanwhile their father was an incredible man, he was kind, funny, and a genuinely lovely human (I don’t know how they ended up together either). She outlived him by almost 2 decades. When he died their children made sure that he was buried with a headstone highlighting their love.

He was listed with a range of loving superlatives capturing who he was.

This is hilarious!

However, when she died and it came time to edit the headstone on their double plot, the responsibility fell to her daughters. Therefore the stone reads (names changed): Here lies the mortal remains of Joe Bloggs, loving husband, devoted father, kind brother, constant friend. Also Mary.

She deserved that, and I’m sure it made the daughters feel good.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this revenge.

It’s never too late to get revenge!

