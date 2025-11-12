This Guy Worked Hard To Get Where He Is, But Now His Job Requires Very Little Actual Work
Most people work hard at their job, though it can seem like the more labor-intensive the job, the lower the pay.
That’s definitely the case here, where a guy confesses to making a ton of money for two hours of work every day.
You’re going to have to read the details to believe it.
Everyone thinks I work super hard at my job, but it’s all smoke and mirrors
I don’t mean in the sense that I don’t have a job, it’s just that I don’t have to put in any effort at all.
I’m a consultant, so the few hours I do actually work are usually spent with answering easy-to-google questions, throwing logs at LLMs to copy-paste suggestions to clients, and neatly putting all of this into internal docs to make it look like I’m busy.
It wasn’t always this way.
I did work hard(ish) to get to this point, but now it’s literally zero effort for insane payout. I make more than 7x what my SO does as a therapist.
I work maybe 4 hours on a busy day, but on most days it’s closer to 2. The company is 100% remote, so I spend most of my work time doing household chores and chilling at home.
His colleagues and boss think he’s great.
All the clients and colleagues I work with praise my work ethic and the effort I put into my tasks. Every 2 weeks I have a quick check in with my boss, and each time I get commended for the good work I do.
This week I’ve spent more time playing video games than actually working.
His family thinks he’s exaggerating.
I don’t even keep this a secret with friends and family, but everyone always assumes I’m exaggerating or oversimplifying my job.
I’m not.
They hired me because I have a good bit of experience in an abstract part of the field, but my job doesn’t actually need me to use deep knowledge.
This is a tough one to like or dislike.
Let’s find out what Reddit has to say about it.
Maybe he’s making up for lost pay.
A pat on the back, and a bit of caution.
This person doesn’t think he should feel guilty.
I guess he’s not alone.
Living the dream, for sure.
No work, all pay.
Not a bad job if you can get it.
