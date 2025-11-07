This Young Man Has Been Working On His Father’s Farm For Years, But When He Asked For A Very Reasonable Raise, His Father Got Upset And Called Him Ungrateful

When you work for your parents on a farm, you can usually expect that you aren’t going to get paid as much as an adult would.

What would you do if your dad paid you very little for the world that you do, and when you asked for a raise, he got upset?

That is what is happening to the young man in this story, so he thinks he deserves at least a small raise for all the work he is doing.

AITA for wanting a raise on my dad’s farm? I am 16 and I have been working on my dad’s farm since I was 11 and for a long time I have been content with the 40 dollars equivalent per month.

However recently with my interests and my plans for the future I have been expressing my desire for a raise so that I can save up and have more money to pay for random stuff like snacks and small purchases. Whenever I ask, my dad immediately says that I should be grateful for the money (which I am) and that many people have it worse (which I also agree with but I’m also not asking for your entire business I’m asking for at least 1 dollar an hour).

Also, that I need to stop being so needy as he pays for all my food and other similar expenses, (again I’m very grateful but I’m not planning to move away the second I have money). I know how to budget, the school I did taught me how to, and the minimum age for my country is 15 obviously with restrictions for hours and pay.

Am I wrong for asking for more money? I really don’t know at this point. AITA?

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

