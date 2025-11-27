Three Women Are About To Move Into A 2-Bedroom Apartment Together, But They’re Already Arguing About The Grocery Bill

Imagine moving into an apartment with two other roommates. How would you split up the grocery bill?

Would one person do the shopping and then you all split the bill 3 ways, or would you each buy your own groceries?

In this story, one roommate initially said she’d pay for all the groceries, but now she has changed her mind. One of her roommates is not cool with paying part of the grocery bill, but she’s wondering if she should do it anyway.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not wanting to contribute to a grocery budget that I won’t eat from? I (18F) am moving into an apartment with Missy (19F) and Taylor (17F). It’s a two bedroom, because that’s what we can afford. Taylor was the one who picked it out and she divided our rent up and she by far was the most motivated to move out due to a family situation (which is why she’s allowed to move out now). She split it evenly three ways, which I raised questions about (because Missy and me are sharing a room), but she said that she would cover groceries and so we agreed.

But Taylor doesn’t want to pay for the groceries all by herself.

However, now that we’re about to move in, she sent us a sample grocery list and how much she wants each of us to pay. She wants me to pay $200 a month for my portion. I don’t have $200 extra a month, and not to mention that the entire grocery list was full of things I won’t eat. It was all junk food, and it also included a few things I’m allergic to. I’m struggling with an ED right now, so I don’t eat very much and therefore don’t want to be contributing to the grocery budget, especially for groceries that I won’t eat.

Missy is on her side.

Missy doesn’t mind paying for groceries since she does a lot of cooking, but she does think the cost is a bit high. I told Taylor that I won’t be contributing because I neither have the money nor will I be eating the food. Missy backed me up and said that it wasn’t fair to expect me to pay when I’ll eat almost nothing on that list, and suggested that everybody just buys their own groceries.

Wow. Taylor sounds like drama.

Taylor got really mad and went on this whole tangent on how I need to be contributing to the apartment and how my ED isn’t an excuse and how I’m a big AH because the apartment cost needs to be a team effort and I’m “letting it all fall on her” and how we should be sharing groceries because it’s “too expensive for her to afford on her own” and that “groceries cost way more than i thought”. So AITA for not wanting to buy the groceries I won’t eat?? It just seems like she’s trying to get us to subsidize part of her groceries as out of the 3 of us, as the list was full of foods she liked and not necessarily catered to us as a group.

She might want to rethink moving in with Taylor. First, Taylor says she’ll pay for the groceries, but then she insists on $200 a month for groceries.

And Taylor gets a room all to herself when the other two roommates have to share. It sounds like Taylor only knows how to compromise when it works in her favor.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I completely agree with this comment.

They really never should’ve agreed to split the rent evenly.

Taylor is not to be trusted.

It might be better if they buy their own groceries.

Getting an apartment with just Missy might be better.

This is too much drama when they haven’t even moved in yet.

