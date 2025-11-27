Travel Agent’s Son Is Getting Married, So She Planned To Book The Wedding Hotel Block At A Discount And Give The Commission To Her Son

Certain jobs come with certain perks. For example, travel agents get discounts and commission even when they’re making travel arrangements for their own family.

If you were a travel agent, would you want to take advantage of these perks to help your son save a little money on hotel rooms for his wedding, or would you let everyone book the hotel on their own without a discount?

In this story, one travel agent thought she was helping by offering to book the hotel rooms, but her ex got really upset when he found out.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for getting and gifting a commission for the wedding hotel block to my son (groom) I (51F) am a travel agent. My son (28M) is getting married in a year and I offered to take care of the hotel block for him and his fiancée. Since I was booking this as a travel agent, the hotel said they’d be giving a 12% discount for the hotel block and a 7% commission to me. I intended to give the entire commission amount to my son.

Her ex is really upset about the commission.

My son was talking to his dad (55M) who is my ex-husband and mentioned this. H e’s been livid ever since insisting that I am trying to swindle money from him and his family and that my behavior is shady and looks like I’m hiding something because I didn’t run the commission by him. My ex-husband sent me a message calling me an extortionist and thief and has been angry with our son for not seeing things the same way as him. My son now wants the commission to be removed entirely and have the hotel block to be dealt with solely by him to avoid drama.

She had good intentions.

My intention here was to help take something off his plate and provide the additional benefit of a little extra cash that they wouldn’t otherwise have been able to get. For clarification, the 7% is not increasing the price and is coming out of the hotel’s profits, not the guests pocket. AITA for not just setting this up with no commission to begin with?

I have no clue why her ex is upset.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this story.

This person thinks the ex’s ego is getting in the way of his math skills.

It’s pretty clear why she’s no longer with her ex.

Here’s a suggestion that would probably work.

Showing her son the numbers would probably make his decision clear.

There’s no reason for her ex to be upset.

