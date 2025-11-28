November 28, 2025 at 6:55 am

Walmart Shopper Said That People Need To Smile More At The Greeters Because They’ll Reward You With Kindness

You might not realize it at the time, but smiling at a stranger can go a long way!

And this TikTokker knows all abouut it.

Her name is Kara and she took to the social media platform to encourage folks to take a second out of their day and smile at Walmart greeters when they go shopping.

Kara said to viewers, “Can we normalize smiling at the Walmart greeter?”

She added, “Because mine just thanked me for smiling at him this morning. Doesn’t everybody do that?”

Well, not everybody…but maybe they will now!

Check out the video.

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

Be nice to strangers!

You’ll be surprised what a big difference it makes!

