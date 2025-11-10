What Kind Of Privacy Should You Expect While You Are On The Balcony Of A Cruise Ship?

Cruises are a fun way to vacation, and they offer a lot of adventure at an unbeatable price.

A video recently went viral that showed a couple sleeping on their balcony, which prompted a debate about whether it is okay to film people and publish it without their consent.

As a cruise planner, this TikToker wanted to talk about it. She began her video by saying, “There is a viral video going around here in the cruise community on TikTok of a couple sleeping on their balcony.”

Sleeping on the balcony isn’t exactly unpopular.

She goes on to say, “They were being filmed, without their knowledge, by someone who was on a cruise ship across the way on their balcony. And while I originally saw this video and think that it was funny, because like I said, we’ve all been there, it does seem a little odd to me that we are this comfortable filming complete and total strangers and then making them the center of our videos.”

I can see why this is a debated topic.

She further explains, “It’s one thing to film yourself on a cruise and people are walking by, etc. But when you go so far as to film somebody else and then put them out there for millions of people to see. A part of me wonders if this is just going too far.”

But where do you draw the line?

This is a difficult subject. She makes a good point when she says, “I looked at the comments and a lot of people were critical of the couple’s age and also their appearance, and that just seems unfortunate for a couple that was just literally out there minding their own business.”

They might be embarrassed, but then maybe they shouldn’t do things that are embarrassing?

Toward the end of the video, she concludes by saying, “They are just literally there enjoying their vacation, doing what we’ve all done.”

Sure, going out on the balcony is normal. Sleeping on it is not normal, but it is allowed.

This is one of those difficult issues where many people may think it is wrong, but there isn’t much you can do about it.

