Wife Learned That Her Husband Wasn’t Willing To Accept Inheritance From His Parents, So She’s Quite Worried About Dealing With Their Financial Struggles

Your partner may not always understand or accept your personal choices.

This woman was bothered by her husband’s plans involving his parents’ assets.

She learned that he wasn’t willing to accept an inheritance from his parents.

Instead, he chose to earn everything himself.

So she’s a little disappointed, given the fact that they aren’t rich and are struggling financially.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITAH for expecting my husband to accept his inheritance? My husband (31M) and I (30F) had a rant about a hypothetical situation that’s definitely happening in the future. Because, well, it’s life. His parents built a house together, which they live in. They also had a big apartment in the city which passed down to their older daughter. She lives there permanently her whole life. They are going to leave him the house as an inheritance.

This woman learned that his husband doesn’t want to accept anything from his parents.

Yesterday, he told me that he doesn’t want to accept anything from his parents, either before or after they passed away. He doesn’t want or need the house. Or the money from selling the house to secure our own home, downpayments, or whatever our plans will be. He is ready to give it to his sister or anyone else interested. His main argument is he wants everything to be “his own,” earned by him.

She understands his point of view, but the fact remains that they aren’t rich.

I honestly tried to understand his point of view. I understand that he doesn’t want any conflicts with other relatives. Which we do not expect to happen. The house should just get passed down to him by law without a problem. We are not rich. We don’t own any property since we moved to another country, and sometimes, we struggle financially.

She understands that he has a good relationship with his family.

Back in our country, we lived in my apartment, which now is permanently occupied by my mother. It was a gift to me before I moved, but I gave it back, so she could retire there. He has great relationships with his parents and sister. No problem there.

Sometimes, personal principles outweigh financial gain.

