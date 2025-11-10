Wife Politely Asked Her Husband To Take Their Toddler With Him While She Was On Bed Rest, But He Got Mad At Her And Called Her Lazy Instead

Physical injuries require care and compassion from loved ones.

This woman was recovering from a serious knee injury that required complete bed rest.

So, she politely asked her husband to bring their toddler with him when he goes out as she can’t look after the boy.

He didn’t take the request too well and even told her she was being lazy.

AITA for asking my husband to take our son to the hospital with him while on bedrest for serious knee injury 48 hours ago, my left knee began swelling severely to about the size of a softball. I received emergency care during this first visit. I had the excess fluid drained and was given a splint to keep my knee from bending. As well as muscle relaxers and strong pain relief.

Less than 24 hours later, my knee had swollen again to the same size. We headed back into the ER, and my knee was drained again. I was given pain relief and told I was not to walk at all. I was then told they would like to admit me but had no beds, so I was to be admitted the next morning.

We are a military family currently stationed abroad. So we need referrals for continued care after emergency care. Our hospital on post is not equipped to continue my care since it is very small. So we were directed to receive referrals and go off-post.

That brings us to this morning. My husband wakes me up and says he is going to run to the hospital to work on my referral. I ask him to please take our 3-year-old son with him. As he hates sitting still and being cooped up in our bedroom, even with screen time. He’s only three, and very naturally, he wants to play. He doesn’t always do so safely, which is natural because he is only three and doesn’t know better.

I am also taking meds that make me quite drowsy. Couple that with the lack of sleep due to pain and not being able to get comfortable. I know as a parent that it is not safe. My husband says to me, “So, I am not to leave the house ever without my son?” quite angrily. I again explain about my condition: bed rest and fear that if something were to happen, I could not walk to help him. If I did, I would worsen my injury.

My husband then says, “No, you’re just being lazy.” So, can someone with fresh eyes please tell me if I am indeed wrong? I do not mind being wrong at all, so please be honest. I just feel that for my safety and my son’s, it was best he go with his father.

Marriage is about caring for one another, especially when one person can’t stand on their own.

