Wife Was In The Hospital Because She Had A Birth Tragedy, But She Told Her Husband To Leave When He Tried To Lecture Her About Taking Medication

AITA for telling my husband to leave me alone while I was in the hospital? “I am a female in my early 20s. My husband is male, early 30s. We’ve been married a year. We were not trying for a baby but we do eventually want them. About a month and a half ago I started having some symptoms that I chalked up as a UTI. Which I know sounds stupid now, but it was non specific things like cramps and burning.

I waited about two weeks before crippling pain woke me up in the middle of the night and I decided I needed to drive myself to the ER. However I couldn’t even drive it hurt so bad. My husband took me and turns out I was having an ectopic pregnant and it ruptured. It was a very shocking experience… I didn’t even know I was pregnant. I had a surgery and ended up with sepsis. I was very groggy and in a lot of pain for the following days. I was in the hospital for about three and a half weeks. All of that to explain why I was even in the hospital. As I mentioned, it was so shocking.

I was so upset about losing a baby I wasn’t even trying for but would’ve loved so much, on top of just being in pain, and hating being in the hospital. Never in my life have I struggled with or experienced anxiety but I think I started having it while in the ICU. The doctors had prescribed me some medication that I could ask for but my husband advised me not to (he’s weirdly anti medication for depression/anxiety things like that) so I never did. However, one night I just had a particularly bad night and had so much anxiety and fear around everything. They had to remove one of my fallopian tubes so I was just so upset that I might not ever have a baby again. And I lost one. And I was in pain and everything. My husband was at my side but he wasn’t being very comforting and the nurse came in because she said my heart rate was really up. She suggested the anxiety medication so I said yes.

My husband didn’t say anything until she gave it to me and left but then he started to lecture me on how I don’t need more medication and I need to just work on “calming my breathing” and “relaxing”. We bickered for truly an hour before I eventually just snapped and told him to leave alone. He was so shocked and offended and left the hospital completely and didn’t come back until the next night and continued to be offended. He told me I should have never shut him out of that conversation and I was so upset I just let him lecture me again. That was some weeks ago and he’s never brought it up again and seems to not care, but I’m still upset. AITA for doing that?”

