Money management can either strengthen a marriage or pull it apart.

This woman is working full-time and freelancing to support both herself and her husband.

She brings in more money than her husband, yet her husband controls more of the spending.

He also blames her for financial shortfalls, so she doesn’t understand what’s really happening with their finances.

AITAH for not meeting my husband expectations with money? I bring home around $70,000 from my full-time job. I also work a freelance job which brings in an additional $2,000 or so per year. Totaling 40+ hours per week. My husband works roughly 25 hours per week, and has significantly less income.

This woman and her husband agreed to contribute equally to their joint account.

We’ve kept separate accounts, but have one joint account for major bills like mortgage, power, and car payments. Since getting married, the agreement was equal contributions to the joint account, enough to comfortably cover bills. Initially, he paid more of the household bills, and I contributed around one-third. But I also purchased all groceries and household goods.

She started noticing that her husband would use their joint money for his personal expenses.

I’ve never questioned how he contributed so much, because he made it work and found the money. I believe family money, but haven’t felt comfortable to ask. Now, my full income has shifted to the joint account. I pull out a small amount for my personal bills, cell phone, and credit cards. I’ve noticed he pays his phone and credit cards with our joint money.

But when she uses their account, he complains about it.

Here’s the AITA part. He gave me permission to use his credit card for any and all purchases. But he complains if I use our joint account, even for groceries. If I use his credit card, he obviously controls the billing and often questions my purchases.

Often, there’s very little money left in their joint account.

For the record, I’ve only used his card for household or grocery purchases. And I continue to make personal purchases from the little money I pull aside. He has suggested my credit cards and phone also can come from the joint account. Yet, when I’ve discussed it further, there is often not enough money left over for this.

She tried to talk to him about their financial situation, but he would blame her for their problems.

I’ve tried to talk to him about these matters and expressed my concerns that money matters are putting stress on our marriage. His response is to flip it around and gaslight me by saying it’s my fault we are short on money. Or that he will need to work extra hours because of my money mistakes. I don’t understand. I’m contributing a more than fair amount and still living paycheck to paycheck, while he spends freely.

Money problems can easily strain any relationship.

