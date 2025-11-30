November 30, 2025 at 1:55 pm

Woman Abhors Customers Who Treat Service Staff Rudely, So She Always Stands Up For Them Through Sarcastic And Snarky Comments

by Liberty Canlas

Customer service staff deserve a reward for dealing with rude customers.

Thankfully, some people are willing to stand up for them. This customer can’t take it when other customers are rude to staff, so she responds with biting sarcasm to put them in place.

I have a confession to make.

I hate Hate HATE it when folks are nasty to customer service workers.

It’s not very sporting to snipe at people who can’t fight back.

So I like to do it for them.

This person has a way to humble rude customers.

One of my very favorite ways is after the hatefulness is done, go up to the Lady and ask, “Do you work here?”

When they say no, I look them up and down, sneer a little, and say, “Oh, I thought you did. Well, you kind of look like you do.” (This is most effective in a Walmart or a dollar store.)

Or I say “Oh–from the way you were talking to that teenager, I thought you were her manager.”

When appropriate, I ask, “Are you her mom then?”

“Unless you’re her parent, there’s no reason for you, an adult, to be treating a literal child like that.”

Not all heroes wear capes.

Other people in the comments are chiming in.

This user can relate.

This one shares another tip.

Valid question.

Another reader pipes up.

And this one shares the staff’s point of view.

Who knew standing up for the defenseless could be this fun?

