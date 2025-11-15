Woman Agreed To Watch Her Friends’ Dog For A Week, But After Sleepless Nights, Broken Doors, And Pee Everywhere, She Told Them To Take The Dog Back

Doing a favor for friends can backfire fast when their “easy” pet turns your home into a disaster zone.

Imagine agreeing to watch your friends’ dog for a week, only to spend sleepless nights cleaning up accidents, calming nonstop barking, and watching your door frame splinter under the weight of an eighty-pound animal trying to get in your room.

Would you tough it out? Or would you admit that you’ve had enough?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very predicament and is unsure what to do.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for telling my friends that their dog couldn’t stay at my house any longer? I (28F) need some perspective on a situation with my friend (30F), her partner (31M), and their dog. To preface, I’ve never had a dog, I’m uncomfortable around them, and I have mild allergies to fur. I can usually handle being around a dog for a few hours at someone else’s house, where I can quietly keep my distance. Not because I dislike dogs, I just genuinely feel uncomfortable and don’t really know how to explain it better than that (no childhood pets?).

My friends know all this, and it’s kind of a running joke in our friend group of 10 years.

At first, she thought they were joking.

A couple of months ago, they mentioned they’d be going on a week-long trip and joked that I’d “finally have to learn to love a dog,” but they never formally asked me or gave me dates. Honestly, I assumed they were just continuing the same jokes I was used to hearing.

A week before the trip, at a party, they told me they’d be dropping their dog off on Friday and picking her up the following Saturday. I tried to gently say I wasn’t comfortable and worked 12-hour shifts twice a week.

The first night with the dog was pretty rough.

Her partner started yelling at her in front of me, saying that if I didn’t watch the dog, they were “******.” My friend just looked at me, so I awkwardly said, “It’s fine.” The first night, the dog fell asleep on the couch, but later kept trying to get into my bed. Between my allergies and general discomfort with animals, I wouldn’t let her.

She cried and barked for hours. I read online that she may just need a night to adjust. I got maybe two hours of sleep. In the morning, she’d peed multiple times around the house. I didn’t tell my friends because I didn’t want to ruin their trip and hoped the second night would be better.

Unfortunately, the second night was no better.

It wasn’t. Since she was so upset the night before, I tried putting her dog bed next to my bed. She tried to get in my bed again, and when I wouldn’t let her, she peed on my bedroom carpet. I feel crazy, but this felt deliberate… My friends have always said she’s house-trained and were very confident that she’d be fine during my 12-hour shifts. I moved her to the living room with her bed and a YouTube channel she supposedly likes. She completely lost it, barking, growling, and slamming herself into my bedroom door.

Again, I might sound crazy, but this kind of terrified me—she’s an 80-lb dog. I recorded her growling and hitting my door at 4 a.m. I slept maybe two hours.

It got so bad, she wanted to take the dog to its own house.

In the morning, there was pee EVERYWHERE, my living room, hallway, kitchen, she even somehow got into my guestroom. Part of my door frame was broken. I texted my friends with the video and everything that happened, and said I couldn’t keep her at my house while working those long shifts. I offered to bring her to their place because they live nearby and visit to feed/walk her. I dropped the dog off at their house before work. Their only response was asking if I’d fed her and brought her stuff. No apology, no acknowledgment. I felt bad and sent a long message explaining everything I’d tried and again offering to help at their house. They never replied. AITA?

Wow! This sounds like a stressful situation for her and the dog.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think she should do next.

