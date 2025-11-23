Woman Asks Her Mom If She Can Have Her Grandfather’s Ring, But After Originally Saying “Yes,” Her Mom Wants The Ring Back

Imagine cleaning out your grandparents’ house and finding something that has a lot of sentimental meaning to you.

If you asked your mom if you could have it and she agreed, would you be willing to give it back to her if she changed her mind?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation. The item in question is a ring that belonged to her grandfather, and she really doesn’t want to give it back.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to give back my grandfather’s wedding ring after my mom said I could have it? I’m 27F and currently 24 weeks pregnant. After my grandmother passed, her house was inherited by my mom (57F) and my uncle. My mom offered the house to me and my husband to rent, which we agreed to. Following that, both my mom and uncle told us to break our lease and plan to move into the house in two months.

We broke our lease and began preparing to move. About a month later after we’d already given notice and started packing they told us they were going to sell the house instead. What honestly made us more upset is that they had apparently decided this a week before they told us, but still asked us to go clean out furniture and prep the place for moving in.

Because we were so upset my mom offered us an alternative she would gift us $70,000 either as a down payment on a home or to fully buy a mobile home. We agreed mostly because I’m pregnant and we can’t afford to be without stable housing right now. And for what it’s worth there are actually some beautiful mobile homes that would work well for us.

To start the actual issue during the clean out process I found my grandfather’s wedding ring. I was extremely close to him growing up and it meant a lot to me. I didn’t just take it I explicitly asked my mom if I could have it and she told me yes.

Now out of nowhere she’s demanding I give the ring back and threatening to withhold the $70,000 if I don’t. At first I refused mostly out of anger. I already feel like I was led on and lost the chance to move into what was supposed to be our home. This just felt like another thing being taken from me. But now I’m second guessing myself. Am I being petty or overly emotional? AITA for not giving the ring back?

Let's see how Reddit reacted to this story.

